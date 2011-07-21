Buzz Cut: ‘Spirit or Something’ By Monogold

With their first full-length album The Softest Glow just released, Monogold, the self-produced trio from Brooklyn, have perfected a sound-scape that most producers would die for. Folk, shoegaze, avant-garde, 50s doo-wop, psychedelic and experimental influences all pour into their sound. But the result is far from cluttered.

The song “Spirit or Something” is a stream of continuous rhythmic energy complimented by dreamy guitar riffs and soaring vocals. The song’s title perfectly resembles the kind of nonchalant way in which Monogold effortlessly creates their euphoric sound.

Rhythmic foundations created by bassist Mike Falotico and drummer Jared Apuzzo are a perfect platform for guitarist/singer Keith Kelly’s therapeutic vocals. The dream-like quality of Monogold’s sound is rich and powerful, but it has a certain distance that keeps their tunes mysterious and interesting.

Us listeners can’t help but nod our heads and say, “This is awesome…or something.”

The trio is based in Brooklyn where they record and produce in their personal studio. Their 2009 EP We Animals continues to receive rave reviews and the Wall Street Journal recommended them as a band to see at CMJ 2010.

Monogold is lucky enough to have already developed an unique and interesting sound, and, hopefully, they should be able to fuel at least a couple more great albums in due time.

You can download “Spirit or Something” for free or buy their full-length album The Softest Glow.