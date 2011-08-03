Buzz Cut: ‘Painted Eyes’ By Hercules and Love Affair (VIDEO)

New York’s epic house music divas Hercules and Love Affair have returned to the dance floor with their latest single “Painted Eyes,” the first track from their upcoming sophomore album Blue Songs.

The video, directed by Untitled Associates, features two Eastern goddess-like beauties, dressed up in some of the fiercest kimonos I have ever seen. The visual stylings in this clip remind me of a lost music video for a new age, Enya-y type band from Malta circa 1992, even though the band’s sound is so far from that.

Now, normally this new age aesthetic vibe wouldn’t be my cup of tea, but somehow this video manages to pull it off with beautiful, psychedelic visuals and demure lighting effects. Plus, the slowed down hair flipping scenes don’t look too shabby either!

With a thumping bass line and luscious, echoing vocals, this tune will very easily creep inside your head and get your toes tapping in just a matter of seconds. It’s also a perfect song for an impromptu “Soul Train” at any dance party!

Hercules and Love Affair will be on tour starting August 18th in Washington, D.C. to support the release of Blue Songs, available on August 16th in the States from Moshi Moshi Records.

Check out the music video below to get your kimono-disco groove on!