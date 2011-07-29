Buzz Cut: ‘Maracas’ By Mates of State (VIDEO)

If you weren’t already a fan of Mates of State, you might decide from their music video for “Maracas” that they’re the latest indie-hipster band from Brooklyn, looking to make it big in the music industry. At least that’s what the duo’s energetic performance in the clip would suggest.

Newbies they are not as the band is actually composed of married couple Kori Gardner (vocals, keyboard) and Jason Hammel (vocals, drums) who founded Mates of State back in 1997 in Lawrence, Kansas where they met. Over their 14-year career (yes, 1997 was 14 years ago) Mates of State have released 6 albums, 3 EPs, 7 singles, and have had 2 kids (mazel tov!). Gardner currently writes a blog, Band on the Diaper Run, documenting all the adventures of going on tour with her 2 daughters.

“Maracas” and the band’s performance in the video testify to the duo’s thorough experience as musicians. The tubular twosome, who stand in front of their supporting musicians in the video, have awesome stage presence and (understandably) great chemistry between them. The opening seconds of the track give us impressions of an abstract, techno song until Hammel’s snare hit sets the song off with a driving beat. The song is like a catchy 90s single that has been aged through this past decade’s era of distorted synths and danceable beats. Perhaps the chorus’ lyrics, “Imma takin’ you back,” are trying to remind us of Mates’ earlier roots.

After a 14-year career without making it really big, I feel like most bands would give up or try new projects, so it’s great to see 2 musicians who have stayed dedicated to their sound and each other. “Maracas” was released as promotion for the band’s upcoming album Mountaintops, which will be released on Barsuk Records this September. You can download “Maracas” for free here.