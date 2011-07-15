Buzz Cut: ‘Manners’ By Icona Pop (VIDEO)

If you thought that neo psychedelica la Klaxons and MGMT was so last decade, leave it up to two Swedish chicks to re-create the style motif with a cyber punk twist.

Surprisingly (or not surprisingly since just about everything the Swedish do kick ass), Icona Pop’s fierce duo pull off the looks and even have a catchy ditty to go along with it too!

The music video for Icona Pop’s single “Manners” features the all-girl band covered in neon warpaint, loitering in a dark room with pulsating fluorescent tubes in the background. If I ever somehow end up at an illegal warehouse rave, I sure hope the set up will be something similar to the stylings of this video.

While there isn’t a whole lot of information on this electro-pop group readily available, their MySpace page reports that they’re currently unsigned but are playing a few gigs in their home country. You can also stream and listen to a few of their tracks as well – just be cautious, as these songs will infectiously creep into your head-jerking and toe-tapping bones.

I’m hoping to catch Icona Pop Stateside for a tour, as I would love to see their act live. Maybe they’ll land a gig opening up for Neon Indian, which, as the video below will prove, would be a most-appropriate and quite “colorful” bill.