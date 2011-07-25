Buzz Cut: ‘Into The Night’ By Azari & III (VIDEO)

I have a confession to make-I listen to house music. Lots of it.

I especially love house music that’s similar to the freestyle sounds from the Tri-State Area during the late 80s, early 90s.

Thanks to artists like Canada’s Azari & III, Italo-German act Munk and many other acts sprouting up on the indie music scene, there has been a freestyle revival going on in clubs all over the world.

Perfect to listen to when you’re getting up in the morning and out of coffee, or great to blast in the bedroom when you’re getting ready for a big night out, house music’s upbeat and infectious rhythms can get bodies going any time of the day or night.

One jam I would recommend listening to (like I have been doing on repeat for the last four days) is Azari & III’s “Into The Night.”

The song is four minutes of pure sexcellenceoscillating deep synth rhythms, smooth vocals and a dancing beat are blended together to create a musical cocktail that goes down easily in one gulp. The video is also a perfect visual extension of the single’s overall sex appeal with the smoky scenary, come-hither satin and lace outfits and the air of sensual tension between everyone in this clip.

But the real highlight of this video comes in the form of makeupI’m talking about the white lipstick spotted on a few of the folks in this clip. I don’t really know why I like it so much, but maybe it has to do with the fact that there is something so Grace Jones/Jean-Paul Goude about it.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Azari & III:

Azari & III – Into The Night from Modular People on Vimeo.