Buzz Cut: ‘How I Know’ By Toro y Moi (VIDEO)

Chillwave champion Toro y Moi’s Chazwick Bundick released his latest music video yesterday for the single “How I Know” from his second album, Underneath the Pine. In the video, directed by Jordan Kim, the camera follows the story of three boys that sneak into a house that just so happens to be haunted by two lonely ghosts of the female persuasion.

As the boys enter the abode, the two “former” femme fatales see to it that the boys each face their own grimly demise, one at a time. But things turn out for the better (well, sort of), when all three of the boys turn into ghosts as well, and join the girls in their ghoulish gang.

You might notice that one of the ghostly gals is fashion blogger Bebe Zeva, whose face you may have seen on the blog Hipster Runoffthe same blog that gave us the terms “chillwave” and “bloghouse.” Bebe is the girl that HRO blogger Carles (or “CRLS”) uses as his model for his line of Hipster Runoff tee shirts.

As for the song itself, it’s great that Toro y Moi’s sound is continuing to move towards a psychedelic surf rock vibe, reminiscent of jams from the mid 70s. The dreamy vocals from Chaz smooth over perfectly with the track’s intertwining drum beats and organ-pumping melodies.

With this toe-tapping jingle and the Scooby Doo reminiscent video accompanying it, maybe Toro y Moi will now be branded less often with “chillwave,” and instead be referred to as “ghostwave”?