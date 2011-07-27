Buzz Cut: ‘Eyes Be Closed’ By Washed Out (VIDEO)

I just had a thought the other day that one doesn’t really see a whole lot of videos as of late with models from Eastern Europe on motorcycles against a blue screen. Thanks to some random internet trolling, I managed to stumble upon this video for chillwave buzz band Washed Out’s “Eyes Be Closed” that manages to feature almost all of those things.

The video is a stylish clip featuring a pretty young thing on a motorcycle, cruising down the open road in a rad leopard print jumpsuit and some sweet sunnies. But there are moments though in the clip where I just wanted to look away from my computer screen, thanks to the model’s awkward acting and poses.

You can just tell this girl really hasn’t done much acting before. She isn’t making me believe her that she is indeed a babe on a motorcycle, with her staged body movements and forced facial expressions.

This girl is not actingshe is model acting.

Even though there really isn’t much going on in the video and there really is no story around it, the video somehow manages to be a solid visual fit for the song’s continously wavy rhythms, echoing beats and beautiful melodies.

If by chance you happen to be cruising down the Californian highways this summer, I recommend you blast this song all the way to 11 on your car’s stereo system.