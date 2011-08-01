Buzz Cut: ‘Aroused’ By Tom Vek (Semi-NSFW VIDEO)

British neo new wave rocker Tom Vek is back on the music scene with his single and video for his latest track “Aroused.” The song is the second jam to be released from his sophomore project, Leisure Seizure.

Even though it took only a little over 5 years to release a follow up to the debut LP We Have Sound, and I was almost sure he had gone into retirement like fellow new wave revivalists like The Stills, Hot Hot Heat and Mother & The Addicts that debuted around the same time he did, it seems as though he put his time off to good use. According to All Music, Vek spent 3 years buliding his own recording studio in East London and then spent the latter two years focusing on songs for his next album.

After listening to a few samples on Leisure Seizure, it’s safe to say that Tom Vek’s musicality hasn’t really changed much. The only overall difference seems to be that Vek now has more of a darker, structured sound for his latest efforts as opposed to the dance punk ditties Vek produced for his first album.

While watching the video for “Aroused”, you yourself might indeed get a bit aroused thanks to the sexy eye-stares from babes and babettes, and the slow-motion attention they bring to their mouths with the video’s leading star: the cigarette. While I don’t condone that smoking is sexy (heck, those models and dancers could even be smoking herbal cigarettes), and I myself am actually a non-smoker, there is no denying that the kids in this video sure know how to put those props to good use!