Burberry Coats Will Instantly Turn You Into A Babe (VIDEO)

If there is one important lesson to learn from watching these two Burberry clips down below, it’s that wearing a coat from the Burberry Prorsum‘sspring/summer 2012 collection will pretty much turn you into an instant babe. Whether it’s the British brand’s classic trench or a casually cool parka, nothing says “Babe-o-rama” like sporting one of these coats, whether you’re a boy or a girl (or if you’re models Cara Delevingne and Eddie Redmayne).

Example A:

Two hot modelscheck. Branded clothing easily visiblecheck. Close up on hot female model’s bare legscheck. Close up on the female model’s face with her mouth suggestively openedcheck. Yup, this clip definitely scores high on the hotness factor. Double points if you go the stalker route and go au naturale underneath the coat!

Example B:

Want to get close and flirty with that member of the opposite sex you’ve had your eye on for a while? Just throw on a Burberry Prorsum parka, rock some semi-bed-head hair and a cute smile, and boomyou’ll be 5 minutes away from your first date (or even your first kiss).

After watching these two videos, do you think you’ll be rocking a Burberry Prorsum coat this spring, or are you going to forgo the expensive jackets and just work with what your Momma gave ya’?