Brooklyn’s Friends Debut Their Anti-Groupie Declaration Jam

In their 6-months existence, Friends have quickly, almost instantaneously, gone from “Another band from Brooklyn” to “That band from Brooklyn.”

Raised in the latest New York hipster hotspot of Bushwick, you might fear that Friends just added even more reverb to an 80s track (hipsters seem to love reverb, by the way), but, in fact, their sound has a cool, down-to-earth stride about it that we just can’t stop getting enough of.

With their latest release “I’m His Girl,” the bass line and Samantha Urbani’s feisty vocals give us the confidence to walk through even the sketchiest of Brooklyn neighborhoods, knowing that Friends have got our backs.

The Brooklyn quintet exploit a simple sound in “I’m His Girl”; the track’s percussion, bass, electric piano, and Urbani’s vocals are enough to create one heck of a powerful attitude.

With Urbani’s vocals busting out lyrics like, “When you see me walking around with him, I’m not just another chick — I’m his girl,” are enough to both empower and seduce us mere, loyal listeners. She has a way of quickly changing her soft melodic lines into harsher spoken words in a way that reminds us of artists like M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj, but it’s all much more elegant and modest.

Urbani doesn’t need a thousand synths and heavy makeup to show us that she indeed has a big-sized heaping of attitude.

“I’m His Girl” will be released at the end of October from Lucky Number Music, but you can pre-order it now on Bandcamp, as well as stream the track below via SoundCloud.