Born Gold’s New Single Takes Us To Another ‘World’: Buzz Cut

The Canadian circus act of techno ravers have dropped their identity as Gobble Gobble (the name under which they stole the show at SXSW 2011), but have resurrected themselves, their sound, and their name as Born Gold. The crew’s minivan tour in 2009 and 2010, known as the “Infitour”, was followed enthusiastically by bloggers and ravers alike, but now the band, headed by Cecil Frena, are ready to stay put (for a little while at least) and perfect their awesome mess of mash-ups and ravetastic beats.

“Alabaster Bodyworlds”, which has been revamped from the Gobble Gobble LP, along with a new song “That Way” are creating some great anticipation for the band’s upcoming full-length album Bodysongs, which will be out in September on Crash Symbols.

Pre-orders (there are only 300 copies available, by the way) are quickly disappearing at Insound. Accompanying the album release will be a North American tour where Born Gold will be playing with acts like Blood Diamonds and Washed Out.

The reworked “Alabaster Bodyworlds” (which you can download for free here) is a loud songthe nagging high synths and Frena’s piercing vocals are relentless.

Born Gold pours more sound into one square inch than seems possible, and the sonic overflow pumps movement into your body.

Among the growing genres of rave, mash-ups, dubstep, house and so on, Born Gold, a band so closely linked with dancing, seems to have captured the techno movement’s true essence like in their latest single which you can listen to below.

Photo from Brooklyn Vegan