Blouse’s ‘Videotapes’ is a Lost 80s Teen Film Theme Song

Grown out of a warehouse in Portland, Blouse are the most organic chillwave, 80s-sounding band I’ve heard for a while. The trio, comprised of Charlie Hilton, Patrick Adams and Jacob Portrait (Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s bassist), started recording last year, and in that time have produced 5 successful singles.

Now, with “Videotapes,” their latest release, we’ve got a sweet taste of the full-length album that will out on November 1, 2011.

Their newest jam is a cohesive pool of synths and reverb; the undulating chords and Hilton’s smooth voice blend together to make a horizontal smoothness that works perfectly against the drumbeat’s vertical punch. The song’s opening, which dips in and out of tune, kind of like the those classic, wavy dream transitions in cartoons, sets up the light-hearted music that follows.

When Hilton finally closes the track with “What it was like to see you again, what is was like…,” we, the audience, are left with no conclusion. Perhaps, Blouse really doesn’t know what it’s like “to see you again,” or maybe they’re purposefully putting us at a cliffhangerthat way we’ll be eager to dive into their soon-to-be album.

Either way, “Videotapes” is a great tune that has the right amount of that romantic-hopefulness perseverance, just like so many of our favorite new wave jams from the 80s.

So, be sure you download it for free here, and get ready to be reminded of all your past loves and heartbreaks. Well, at least that’s what happened to us!