Blast From The Past: House of Holland’s Slogan Tees Return!

In honor of House of Holland‘s brand spanking new web shop on the British designer’s site, fashion fans can look forward to checking out exclusive items each month that will be available only through the brand’s website.

To kick off the monthly series of “web exclusive” goodies, HoH is kicking it old school, back to 2006, with three original slogan t-shirts that jumpstarted Henry Holland‘s career and his name into the limelight.

“Get Yer Freak On Giles Deacon,” Uhu Gareth Pugh” and “Cause Me Pain Hedi Slimane” slogan tees will be available in a limited quantity of 20 each.

We suggest you get your credit cards out and head over to the House of Holland website sooner than you can say, “You’re just grand Henry Holland”!