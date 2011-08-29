Beyonce’s Lil Sis Gets Preggers Thanks To Chromeo: Buzz Cut

Not to be outdone by big sis Beyonc who revealed at last night’s VMAs that the pop superstar has a bun in the oven (with long time boo Jay-Z), it looks like Solange Knowles got “knocked up” too for the latest video by French Canadian techno tyrants, Chromeo.

In the clip for their newest single “When The Night Falls,” Chromeo (made up of musicians P-Thugg and Dave 1) seem to have this unexplainable power to make their female onlookers pregnant, just by a touch of a keyboard or even a strum of a guitar. As such, it looks like Solange Knowles (who also provides back-up vocals on the track and seems to resemble a young Diana Ross in the clip) falls into the duo’s pollinating, musical path that leaves her at the club with an unexpected “plus one.”

Besides the fact that the video is a bit hilarious and a little bit sexist, there is no denying the fact this jam is hella’ catchy! The infectious, swirl of keyboard-slash-Moog beats that are intertwined with an uptempo percussion rhythm, coated with an 80s-type of sexy, badass-ness, is making us want to get down with our awesome selves in an instant. Except, I for one, just hope to not end up with another “roommate” by the time the song is over…

Watch the not so pregger-friendly video from Chromeo below, and let us know what you think about Solange’s fake pregnancy and Diana Ross-like fierceness in the comments section underneath!