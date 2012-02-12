Betsey Johnson Designs Super Cute Cupcakes For Fashion Week

Known for her super girly and super fun aesthetic, it kind of makes perfect sense that the cart-wheeling-on-the-catwalk fashion designer would make super cute, super sweet and super pink treats in honor of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.

“While many designers collaborate with accessories or beauty brands during Fashion Week, Betsey Johnson takes the cake (literally) by partnering with one of her favorite accessories…Baked By Melissa Cupcakes,” states the press release.

“Betsey custom designed the exclusive pink tie-dye color cupcakes with pink vanilla icing, pink popping chocolate layer multi-color glitter and pink popping (think Pop Rocks) choco topping, for Fashion Week. The cupcakes will be available on the Baked By Melissa website from February 9th until February 16th, and will be gifted to Betsey’s front row guests and backstage.”



We got to ask Betsey Johnson a few quick questions about the sugary collabo before her Fall/Winter 2012 collections hit the catwalks at Lincoln Center at 6 PM EST today, and are now even more excited about these limited edition cupcakes, as well as being intrigued of this thing she calls “champagne popsicles” (why have we not heard of this sooner?!)

Why cupcakes and why Baked by Melissa cupcakes?

“What’s the closest thing to my signature pink, poufy, sparkly, prom dresses? Why a pink, sparkly cupcake of course baked by the one and only girl that gets itMelissa!”

Are you planning to do any other designer dessert collaborations in the future?

“I am always up for another fun dessert!”

What’s your go-to New York Fashion Week comfort food?

“Champagne popsicles and chicken soup since I’ve been gettin’ over the flu!”

Will your Fall/Winter 2012 runway collection be inspired by cupcakes in any way or desserts in general?

“No, no desserts this season…Beatles instead!”