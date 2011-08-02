Best Coast and Drew Barrymore Team Up For Latest Music Video

With sneak previews and 30-second clips that have been leaking all over the internet last week, Best Coast’s latest video for the single “Our Deal” debuted today with much hype thanks to the fact that Hollywood darling (and 90s fashion icon) Drew Barrymore was hired to be the video’s director. This is the latest music video for MTV’s newest “Supervideo” series, that features young actors, instead of the musicians themselves, in videos for buzzworthy bands.

This Best Coast clip is a cinematic short that meshes the story line of the classical Broadway musical West Side Story with the stylish appeal of a modern day Grease. Grease fans should notice the shooting location for a scene in this clip is at the Los Angeles River culvertthe same location where the famous drag race scene was shot for the 1978 film.

Major props go to Drew Barrymore and MTV pulling in their Hollywood connections to recruit some of the West Coast’s most promising talents like Community‘s Donald Glover, Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat, Kick-Ass‘ Chloe Moretz (who could almost be mistaken for Little Miss Sunshine‘s Abigail Breslin) and Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey.

Watch the clip below and let us know what you think about Drew Barrymore’s directing chops or which gang had the best graffiti tag in the comments section!

[via Pitchfork]