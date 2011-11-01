Behind The Scenes With Jessie J’s HoH For Pretty Polly Shoot

The fall season is in full effect right now which means only one thing for most stylistas like myself: time to break out the tights!

Instead of rocking boring black opaque ones this season, why not spruce things up with a little humour in your hosiery? And if there is one man that can help a girl out on all things cheeky and chic, it would be British designer Henry Holland.

For House of Holland for Pretty Polly‘s fall/winter 2011 line, the collaborative hosiery collection launched their first-ever campaign this season with pop star Jessie J, featuring the songstress in a comic book superhero inspired campaign.

Check out the super fun behind-the-scenes video below spotted on the House of Holland blog, and let us know which design is your favorite from the season’s collection in the comments section underneath!