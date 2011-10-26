Be a Model For Streetwear Brand SGC NYC, Thanks to D1 Models

Are you a girl who is the embodiment of downtown cool and effortless style, has tons of energy and heart, and influenced by fashion, art and music?

Want to become a model?

If you answered yes to both of these questions, then our friends over at contemporary fashion brand SGC want to hook up one lucky fashionista with a chance to star in their next fashion film short, along with a modeling contract from London-based D1 Models.

SGC and D1 Models have already launched the online contest this past Thursday which will run until November 20, 2011.

To apply, girls need to submit their photo on Twitter with the phrase “I WANNABE THE @SGC_NYC GIRL WITH @D1Models.”

Applicants must also follow both @SGC_NYC and @D1Models so they can be contacted if they’ve made it onto the shortlist and find out what the next steps are.

D1 Models and SGC will monitor the entries throughout the month and the favorites will

be displayed on the official contest page for people to vote.

The top girls from the site will be invited to meet with D1 Models and SGC before the final winner is announced.

The winner will be flown to New York in January and stay in hip boutique hotel The Mave, located in the Flatiron District.

And for girls that don’t land the SGC campaign, there is still hopeD1 Models will be signing up the best applicants during the entry process.

The contest is open to all female UK & US residents who are over 5’7″ and age 17-25. Applicants must be available to shoot in New York between January 7-9, 2012.

May the best girl win!