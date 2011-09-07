Be Fashionably Late With Jeremy Scott For Swatch Collection

Los Angeles fashion designer Jeremy Scott leaked images of his latest collaboration with Swiss watch brand Swatch on his Twitter page today, giving us a glimpse into a bevy of tubular timepieces that we’re already lusting for.

All of the pieces are designed in pure Jeremy Scott fashion, with nods of youthful humor intertwined with a timeless style, along with a dash of West Coast cool. The result, of which, is nothing less than perfect!

Jeremy Scott’s style sensibility is a perfect match for the usually quirky, modern aesthetic and designs Swatch has always been known for.

