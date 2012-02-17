Backstage Beauty: Alice + Olivia Goes Romantic For Fall

This past Monday, alice + olivia‘s head designer Stacey Bendet debuted her latest collection for the fall season during Mercedes Benz New York Fashion Week, taking on inspiration from formal dinner parties, with a 30s-meets-60s motif for her designs.

For the models’ hair, Stacey collaborated with Sebastian Professional to keep things sleek and simple by creating a swept-back, romantic-with-an-edge hair look, spotlighting loosely constructed chignons.

Lead Stylist Anthony Cole and the Sebastian Professional hair team (including Janine Jarman, Diva Poulos and Michelle Lee) were on hand backstage styling the models to complement the “Coquette Cool” vibe of alice + olivia’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection. Of the swept-back style, Anthony says, “The hair borders on sexy and playful, blending the two worlds together for an eclectic and versatile look.”

To replicate this oh-so-chic hairstyle, check out the step-by-step instructions below, thanks to Sebastian Professional:

1. On damp hair, apply a palmful of Sebastian Professional Whipped Crme throughout. Then, layer in a palmful of Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte. This combination will give the hair long-lasting, de-frizzed body.

2. Blow dry smooth using a large round brush. Once dry, divide hair in half horizontally, from recession to the back of the crown. Pin aside the top section and pull the bottom into a tight ponytail at the occipital bone.

3. Twist the ponytail around the base and pin to secure. Spray with Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray for shape and hold.

4. Take down the top section and create a middle part. Taking one side at a time, smooth back each section to twist and pin around the chignon in the back. Be sure to keep the hair loose in the front so the hairline does not show.

5. Detail random pieces of the chignon with Sebastian Professional Craft Clay for matte hold. Pull pieces from under each top section loose to frame the face.

6. Once in shape, lightly spray Sebastian Professional Trilliant over the finished look for a touch of shimmer and shine.

Key Products:

Whipped Crme Ultra-light styler that nourishes and lifts curls and waves for a silky, shiny finish ($18.95)

Mousse Forte Strong hold mousse that creates strong-lasting de-frizzed curls and waves ($13.95)

Shaper Brushable working hairspray to create direction, lift and control with a medium hold ($15.95)

Craft Clay Re-sculpting clay that redefines matte-hold styles to separate and re-style texture (15.95)

Trilliant Thermal Protection and Shimmer Complex for ultra-light body and a glamorous shiny finish ($19.95)