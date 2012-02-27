b store x Liberty London Spring 2012 Collection Is Here!

A favorite here at the StyleCaster office, London-based boutique brand b store has collaborated with heritage department store (and another StyleCaster fave) Liberty London for a capsule collection that features Liberty’s iconic floral prints on a handful of men’s and women’s pieces, as well as on coordinating bags and shoes.

The exclusive “B-Store Loves Liberty” collection will be available for purchase over the next two weeks at Liberty’s flagship location on Great Marlborough Street in SoHo, London, housed in a temporary pop-up shop installation, created by Tom Finch and Coville-Walker studio.

If you’re unable to take a trip into Central London anytime soon (like us folks stuck here in New York City), keep an eye on the good ol’ Internet as the collection is set to be made available online soon, according to Liberty London’s official website.

Start keeping tabs on which items you’ll want to get for yourself (we’ve got our eye on those sleeveless collared shirts with the fringe detailing!) by browsing through the official images of the b store x Liberty London collaboration we managed to get our mitts on in the slideshow above.