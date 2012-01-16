Azealia Banks Samples Aaliyah on New Track ‘NEEDSUMLUV’

Hip Hop’s next biggest viral star Azealia Banks just dropped her latest track on the Interwebs 6 hours ago, through the 19-year-old’s own SoundCloud page.

“NEEDSUMLUV” uses producer Machinedrum’s own jam “SXLND” and also features a vocal sampling from the late, great R&B songstress Aaliyah (who would have turned 33-years-old today).

The youngster from Harlem has been making waves in the blogosphere with her video for the single “212”. Pairing dubstep beats with fast-spitting NC-17 rated rhymes, she’s been taking the music industry by storm.

The single has even managed to spread like wildfire in the UK, with both NME and the BBC listing Azealia at the top of their end-of-year lists last year.

Check out the new single “NEEDSUMLUV” below, and let us know what you think about it in the comments section underneath!