Azealia Banks Dresses Like Karl Lagerfeld, Sings At His Pad

Is it just me or is someone giving Nicki Minaj a run for her money as the fashion world’s go-to hip hop newcomer?

Azealia Banks is the New York youngster that has been the hottest thing to tweet about in the fashion world over the last few weeks, thanks to news about her recent collaboration with Thierry Mugler‘s and Uniqlo‘s head creative cheese Nicola Formichetti for an upcoming music video, also along with the fact that she’s been blowing up hard over in the UK.

To celebrate the launch of the new Karl collection for online retailer Net-A-Porter, Karl Lagerfeld hosted a private dinner party at his home in Paris on Wednesday night, and invited the “212” songstress to perform her hit single right after dessert was served.

Dressed up in an outfit that pays homage to the Kaiser himself, Azealia wore a buttoned-up white dress shirt, with a black neck tie, a cropped black suit jacket and sequined black shorts over black tights. Oh, and don’t worry, she didn’t forget about the fingerless black leather gloves and the oversized blacked-out sunglasses either.

Rocking mermaid-like dip dye hair (another Karl throwback la CHANEL’s Spring/Summer 2012 runway show), footage of her performance was caught by V Magazine‘s own Derek Blasberg, who wasn’t actually invited to the party per se, but just happened to roll up to the event with Azealia herself.

Thankfully, he also decided to record her performance and share it to the world via YouTube with a video that’s posted down below.

Derekyou officially get my vote for the world’s coolest and best party crasher, ever.

[Photo via WWD]