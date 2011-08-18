Azari & III’s New Video Makes Us ‘Manic’: Buzz Cut

To anyone who has ever had a crazy boyfriend or a loco girlfriend, then Azari & III’s new single “Manic” is for you.

As the newest track from the Canadian foursome, “Manic” is sure to be the next dance floor sensation, thanks to the song’s catchy melodies, keyboard hooks and dramatically-delivered lyrics.

With phrases like “Sophisticated, she’s so, she’s a manic. Over-educated, she’s manipulative,” and “Incorporated, he’s so, he’s a manic. Over-motivated, he’s infiltrative,” these lyrics are poignant and direct, making a quick, charming impression on any listener.

And to help drive home the point of the song which is about having to deal with a crazy significant other, the video also features some borderline eerie imagery like a woman who looks like she hasn’t eaten any solid foods in a month, holding an axe and occasionally having black oil drip from her body. Oh, and did you happen to see that dressyou know the one that’s just covering her southern region? Scandalous!

But at least the video also has enough eye candy to keep me satisfied for a whole three and a half minutes (hello cute boy with the tattoos and gauges)!

Watch the video for “Manic” below, but be carefulyou may just end up putting the video on repeat again and again, like I did (don’t judge).