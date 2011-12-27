Azari & III Want You To Be ‘Reckless’ On The Dance Floor

It really shouldn’t come to much of a surprise that I’m a big fan of Azari & III. Their freestyle-throwback sounds that make me feel like I’m listening to old school dance tracks from 1991 are really hard not to love, especially for a person who grew up listening to local Philadelphia radio stations that played a lot of this kind of music back in the day.

The quartet finally released a video earlier this month for their buzzworthy single “Reckless (With Your Love)” that’s been heard at clubs all around the world for the past year or so.

The video features the fantastic four as they head their merry way to the top of an extremely tall building in the middle of a desert (an homage to Dubai, perhaps?), while they run into your usual sort of late-night misfits: Glamazons, rock star groupies, minimalist goths, steampunks, retired bluegrass musicians, furries and the like.

One thing though this video could do without is the cream cheese dance moves that look like a choreography routine you would spot at a vogue ball in Downtown NYC, by a dance troop that’s paying a bad homage to Janet Jackson‘s “Rhythm Nation” video from 1989.

But hey, that’s just my opinion.

