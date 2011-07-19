Austra Backup Singers Have Side Project, Sounds Also Spooky

If you were at StyleCaster’s and Death and Taxes’ SXSW 2011 showcase event in Austin back in March, you might remember a little band named Austra.

Since then, it seems that Austra is everywhere and anywhere. They’re already getting so popular that even their backup singers have their own band!

According to Brooklyn Vegan, singing sisters Sari and Romy Lightman teamed up (a few years ago actually) to form the band TASSEOMANCY. At first I thought that “Tasseomancy” was a random, made-up name, but turns out it’s actually a real term.

Tasseomancy is the “divination or fortune-telling method that interprets patterns in tea leaves, coffee grounds, or wine sediments,” as defined by Wikipedia. The name seems actually quite perfect for the duo whose dark, melancholic musical products could be defined as either gothic folk rock or acoustic post-punk.

Though there are no reports of the two Lightman sisters declaring to leave Austra’s touring act anytime soon, I’m very curious to see what will happen to the duo after hopping on the female-fronted, electro-goth musical bandwagon.

Be sure to check out their MySpace page to hear a few of their hauntingly beautiful tracks. I also managed to find this cute little video, posted below, featuring the sisters jamming out in the woods, shot by the folks at La Blogothque.

I think I’ve managed to find my next girl crush. Well, crushes in this case.

Tasseomancy | A Take Away Show | Night from La Blogotheque on Vimeo.