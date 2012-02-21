Aussie Label Something Else Goes Gothic Cowboy For Fall 2012

“The Something Else Outlaw is a lone, peyote drinking desert dweller. Lurking on the outskirts, she’s silent, strong and shrouded in darkness,” states the first page of Aussie label’s Something Else by Natalie Wood lookbook for the fall/winter 2012 season.

For the colder months ahead, the edgy label from Down Under heads out to the Western desert for style inspiration, infusing fringe detailing, cactus prints and knitwear pieces into their latest collection.

It’s easy to fall in love with their goth-meets-cowboy designs that just have a bit of that 90s grunge factor to them.

Since designer Natalie Wood seems to be a fan of mixing things up a bit, she also collaborated with UK-based artist Julie Verhoeven who lenther painting and illustrating skills for a few silk and cotton pieces included in this latest collection.

The actual drawings by Verhoeven that are featured on these clothes also make appearances in the collection’s collage-friendly lookbook. Compared to other lookbooks, this one is definitely at the top of the list for being one of the artsy-est ones I’ve ever seen.

Including a super rad three-part short story by ASOS‘ Stateside Editor Indigo Clarke, this lookbook is more than just a lookbookit’s a fashionable piece of literature!

Click through the slideshow above to see the full Something Else By Natalie Wood fall/winter 2012 lookbook.