Attend An ‘Arm Party’ With Calypso St. Barth & Man Repeller

Even though Calypso St. Barth, the internationally known luxe lifestyle retailer of women’s apparel, accessories, and home goods, is opening a dedicated accessories boutique, at 280 Mott Street, in New York City tomorrow, it won’t be until the following day till the real fun starts.

This Sunday, November 20th, Calypso St. Barth is hosting an actual “Arm Party” with the term’s own originator, Leandra “Man Repeller” Medine. From Noon to 4 PM, swing by the shop located in SoHo as the daytime fete will have onsite styling, giveaways and more.

And if you like free swag, keep an eye out for limited edition Man Repeller “Arm Party” tote bags that will be given out throughout the eventit’s pretty much a win-win situation for all arms involved.

Just don’t forget to RSVP for the party on Facebook!