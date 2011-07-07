ATOMICA Magazine Proves That Cool Kids In Florida Do Exist

Kelsea Kosko is a blogger, model and ATOMICA magazine’s Editor-In-Chief. Oh, and did we mention she’s a 17-year-old high school student from Florida?

Well, at least Kelsea doesn’t have to look for a crummy part-time, minimum wage at the mall this summer!

Relying on her fashion industry know-how and her writing experience working as a contributor for The Fashion Spot, Kelsea launched ATOMICA back in January of this year. Wearing the hats of the magazine’s publisher and creative director as well, Kelsea’s passion for all things fashion and other youth culture musings are delicately collected in this smart publication.

ATOMICA includes what you would see in a typical independent magazine dedicated to all things stylish and cool-trend reports, shopping guides, profiles on tastemakers and artsy photo editorials. The great thing about ATOMICA? It’s organically written by the youths, for the youths.

With the help of her close friends and blogger relationships formed on the web, Kelsea quaintly curates what the trendy kids of America and abroad are Tweeting, Tumblring and Facebooking about these days.

Issue number four of ATOMICA, titled “SLATE,” is now available in print (http://atomicamag.bigcartel.com) and online (http://atomicamag.com).

Looks like Tavi might have some competition on her hands…

