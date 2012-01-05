Ashley Smith And Jalouse Mag Make Fun Out Of Fashion Films

I think everyone that’s remotely tuned in with the style space knows that fashion films are super hot right now and popping up about everywhere, just as frequently as a Kardashian turning up in the day’s headlines.

Leave it to Parisian chic magazine Jalouse to take a jab at this fashion media trend du jour by teaming up with model Ashley Smith for a cute and stylish parody video.

The short film is narrated in English by director Matthew Frost, as he pitches the plot of this proposed fashion flick while it’s set in motion. Throwing in the typical fashion film clichs like hiring an “It” model of the moment; the use of frequent costume changes; showing a little sex and a little skin; adding in a male model of the Hipster variety; and inserting some sort of nod to the French New Wave era of the 60s la Jean-Luc Godard, it’s kind of hard to not love this fashion film which reminds us of even a few other “quick flicks” that made it onto our “Top 10 Fashion Shorts of 2011” list not too long ago.

Even though the video regurgitates the same old formula for an easy-to-watch fashion film, the straight-up, real talk-esque narration is really refreshing to hear (and honestly, we’d like to see more of it).

Check out the film below for yourself, and let us know what you think of it in the comments section underneath.