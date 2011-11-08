Ashish Ski Collection For Topshop: Ski Bunnies Go Leopard!

If you aren’t too familiar with Ashish Gupta, the London-based fashion designer and Central St. Martin’s alum, then you better start doing some googling and Wikipedia-ing because this name is going to get huge!

Ashish Gupta (who designs under the moniker of just “Ashish”) has taken London Fashion Week by storm over the last few years with his playful designs and affection for sequins. In addition, his staple slogan sweaters seem to appear on the runway about every season.

For the upcoming ski season, Ashish has teamed up with fellow British fashion staple Topshop to create a nine-piece collection of ferocious ski wear — talk about a perfect way to turn any ski bunny into a stylish snow leopard.

The collection includes a matching leopard print ensemble made up of a ski jacket, ski pants, backpack, fanny pack and sweater, along with a few of Ashish’s staple slogan designs that are printed on a jersey t-shirt and a few jersey sweaters.

“I love leopard print,” Ashish explains, “and I thought it would be really fun to do matchy-matchy leopard print ski-pants and puffer jackets and backpacks. I wanted it to be fun but also functional.”

Fun and functional indeed! Cheap? Not so much. Prices range from 40 to 200, as the collection will be available from November 10th in London at the Oxford Circus, Brompton Road and Selfridges Topshop locations, as well as in New York and online for everyone else.

