Artists Pay Tribute to 80s TV Icon Pee-Wee Herman

For all you children of the 80s (like myself), you may remember the awesomeness of Saturday morning TV with shows like Saved By The Bell, California Dreams and the epic Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

Gallery 1988 in Venice, California, the country’s number one pop culture art gallery organization, have also realized this and are now honoring the amazing live action show with their latest exhibit titled “I Know You Art, But What Am I?”. Launched this past Friday, the art show features fan art, charactertures and the like that are all dedicated to everyone’s favorite bow-tied, bicycling-fanatic man-boy.

To have the art show at this venue is more than fitting for one obvious reason. With “1988” in the name of the gallery, why would you need to hold a collection based on a late 80s TV icon anywhere else?!

The show will run till August 19, 2011, so be sure to head your way to Venice to check out these amazing works of art in person. And no, you don’t need to know the “Secret Word of the Day” to get injust in case you were wondering.

Click through the images in the slideshow above to preview select works from the show.