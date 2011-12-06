Art Basel Miami Street Style: Cheeky Beach Fashion Galore

While most of us were probably sporting sweaters, heavy jackets and chunky boots last week considering it being December and all, the lucky fabulous few that got to jetset down to Miami for Art Basel last week didn’t have to bother with any of that nonsense while partying it up in the Floridian heat.

From body-con mini dresses, to mid-driff showing tops, and even to fantastically white-trashy vintage T-shirts, dressing for Art Basel seems to be less about class and pristine, and more about going all cheeky, fun and just a dash of awesomely tacky with your outfits.

Our go-to man about town Antwan Duncan from I Think Youre Swell was our style spy this past Sunday at the Lazy BBQ, held at The Standard Miami, with Kanon Organic Vodka and Le Baron. He managed to snap up a few of our fave stylish mavens including DJ Mia Moretti, violinist Caitlin Moe, Lovecat‘s Prince and Jacob and hostess with the mostess, Sophia Lamar.

Check out all the photos from Sunday’s shin dig in the slideshow above!