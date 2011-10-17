Are Australian Models Secretly High Fashion Mermaids?

From CHANEL to Fred Butler and now to Australian label Something Else by Natalie Wood, looks like fashion’s latest muse is the deep blue sea.

In the newest fashion film from Down Under titled Submerged, director Lorin Askill has Australian model Anja Konstantinova donning the Something Else duds in an open, underwater-like setting as the bleach-blonde model seems to aimlessly float around within the confines of the camera lens.

Swimming in a set of flowing garments, Anja almost acts as though she’s some sort of high fashion mermaid in the clip (minus the giant tail fin).

Who knows, maybe she secretly has some scales hiding under that lot of blonde locks?