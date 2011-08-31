Are Animated GIFs the Future of Fashion Editorials?

Forget about color-blocking outfits and 90s-inspired stylesthis fall’s biggest trend is the return of the animated GIF!

This nostalgic format of late 90s, early 00s-era technologically-generated modern art has seen a resurgence in today’s Internet-friendly pop culture, and I for one am totally on board with it!

I am especially in love with photographer’s Ignacio Torres‘ set of animated GIFs, entitled STELLAR, that feature young, hip folks gallivanting out in the desert dusk.

According to the artist, the idea for this animated series came “…from the theory that humans are made of cosmic matter as a result of a stars death.” Torres continues explaining his 3-D vision and thinking on his website, saying, “The models organic bodily expressions as they are frozen in time between the particles suggest their celestial creation. In addition, space and time is heightened by the use of three-dimensional animated GIFs. Their movement serves as a visual metaphor to the spatial link we share with stars as well as their separateness through time.”

These superb, well-executed snapshots are what I hope to see more of in the near future, specifically in regards to high fashion photoshoots, as fashion editorials are no longer being created exclusively for the 2-D realm of print magazines.

With online fashion magazines and websites sprouting up everywhere, and creating their own Internet-published fashion spreads like right here on StyleCaster, animated GIFs (along with Javascript programming) provide a uniquely new opportunity for the fashion industry to exploit in this popular, HTML-powered environment.

The only thing left to ponder now is who will be next to jump on the animated GIF bandwagonJeremy Scott? Henry Holland? StyleCaster?!

Be sure to check out a few more of these awesome moving graphics from photographer Ignacio Torres below, and let us know what your thoughts are on the future of fashion editorials getting GIF’ed in the Comments section underneath!