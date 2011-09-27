April77 Fall 2011 Lookbook Has Two Sweet Scoops Of Eye Candy

If there’s one thing the French know how to do well, it’s looking tres chic quite effortlessly. Thankfully, Paris-based denim brand April77 still continues their homeland’s long-running track record of casual cool with their fall 2011 lookbook.

The latest set of snaps from the rock and roll inspired French denim line features two of my current male model crushes, Shane Gimball (who you might have seen smashing a guitar in our Jive Jive Jive fashion film) and fresh face Aris Schwabe.

The fall collection oozes rock star cool thanks to the dark-washed, tight-fitting denim styles for both the ladies and the gents as well as that laid back, “I don’t give a fudge,” je-ne-sais-quoi attitude that all of the lookbook’s models manage to pull off so well.

I’m also digging the boho chic corduroy pants and leather trousers that are both spotted on ring-rocking model Aris, which make this hottie almost look like a missing shag-haired member of The Strokes.

Be sure to check out the full fall 2011 lookbook from April77 in the slideshow above!