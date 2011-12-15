April77 & Calla Haynes Collab: If Jackson Pollock Did Denim

When we first laid our eyes on the lookbook from Parisian denim brand April77‘s latest collab with Canadian-born, Paris-based designer Calla Haynes, we knew this line was just too good to keep to ourselves!

For the spring 2012 season, Haynes has brought her digi prints to the French brand’s classic denim styles as well as a few other apparel items.

We’re digging the subtle street-art-meets-Jackson-Pollock vibe of the prints, and think you will too after you check out the lookbook shot by Maciek Pozoga in the slideshow above.

You’ll have to wait till January to get your hands on this collection, which will be available through Opening Ceremony and ASOS. Be sure to bookmark these pages now, ’cause you won’t want to wait an extra minute!

[via FashionMagazine.com]