Andrew W.K. To Walk The Catwalk For One-Man Runway Show

Is there nothing that singer-songwriter, motivational speaker and TV show host Andrew W.K. can’t do?

Now dabbling in the world of fashion, this party rocker will be doing a pop-up “renegade one-man street fashion show” this week in New York City to show off his newest t-shirt designs, according to the official Andrew W.K. website.

The runway show will take place at a “super secret location” sometime this week. Bonus: Andrew will be the lone model on the catwalk. There will also be treats for anyone who decides to show up (in the form of free t-shirts from his brand-new collection).

Details on where and when the show will be this week have yet to be posted on his official site, so be sure to check back over the next few days so you can get your party on later this week.

