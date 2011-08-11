Amy Winehouse x Fred Perry Fashion Lines Set To Be Released

After the sudden passing of singing legend Amy Winehouse last month, Fred Perry recently announced that they will go ahead and release the collaborative autumn/winter 2011 collection and the wholesale spring/summer 2012 collection after the iconic British label was given the blessing to do so from Amy’s family.

Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse released a quote in regards to the family’s decision to let the collections be released as planned:

When Fred Perry came to us to ask what we would like to do with the new collection it was natural to continue.Amy loved working on both collections and would want them to be made available.All the money we make and the donation that Fred Perry will give will go straight into to the Amy Winehouse Foundation which we are setting up to help children and young people in her name.

Royalties and fees that would have gone to Amy from both collections will now go towards the soon-to-be-established Amy Winehouse Foundation. In addition, Fred Perry will also contribute a seasonal donation to the fund as well.

This season’s autumn/winter collection features humble shades of black, white and grey, with a few items in a houndstooth print.

Amy’s personal style was known to have a mix of rock and roll, a modern sexy sensibility and a retro fusion of classic styles from the 50s and 60s. Thanks to the release of these upcoming collections through Fred Perry, Amy’s fashion influence will still continue to live on in the seasons ahead.

Music fans and fashion lovers alike can already purchase the autumn/winter 2011 collection, which is now available in Fred Perry Authentic Shops and online through Fred Perry’s official website.

