American Apparel Warehouse Sale in NYC: An Insider’s Guide

Update: The American Apparel Warehouse Sale in New York City has been extended to January 31, 2012.

Attention sample-sale scouting, cash-strapped shoppers of Manhattan and surrounding boroughs: the American Apparel Warehouse Sale has hit New York City and will be opening its doors starting tomorrow, Friday, December 16th at 9 AM.

The LA-based retailer has set up camp inside of a 24,000 foot store, located at 766 Avenue of the Americas (Sixth Avenue) between West 25th and West 26th Streets, which will feature more than 160,000 garments available for up to 90% off for 11 full days (until December 27th).

“This is the first time we’ve ever put a show this big on the road — almost 20 of our trucks are driving cross-country right now to stock and set up for this sale. We wanted to bring something special to New York City for the holidays and recreate the kind of scale and spectacle that we usually can only do at our actual factory in downtown Los Angeles,” Marsha Brady, a creative director for American Apparel said.

The traveling warehouse sale has already cruised through other major fashion-forward cities in the past few months like London, Berlin, Montreal, Miami and of course the retail giant’s hometown of LA, where over 50,000 shoppers have scored some major discounts.

So, What’s Actually Sold At A Warehouse Sale?

The big question is what kind of American-made goods can one expect to find during this major sale event? Shoppers will be sure to find….

T-shirts

Leggings

Sweatshirts

Underwear

Chiffon button-ups

Winter jackets

Disco pants

Small accessories

Beauty items such as American Apparel Nail Polish

Vintage items

Discontinued favorites

Overstock items

Slightly damaged products

Circle scarves

Hosiery

There will be many surprises, unusual product runs and sizes available throughout the sale. Inventory will be replenished all day, every day during the sale and customers are encouraged to return to the sale as many times as they want for more selection. Cash, credit, and debit are accepted (sweet!), and admission is free (hooray!).

8 Insider Tips You Need To Know From A Warehouse Sale Employee



If you’re looking to go hard on this warehouse sale, just be sure you are prepared with a battle plan. Start out by first reading our exclusive 8 insider tips we got from one of American Apparel’s warehouse sale staffers below to ensure shopping success:

RSVP for the warehouse sale on the event’s Facebook page: “We answer all questions and send updates on deals and tips through that page all day.”

“We answer all questions and send updates on deals and tips through that page all day.” Get there early : “Staff will work around the clock, 24/7, every single day of the sale. It’s cold outside and we’re nice people, so we’re known to open the doors way early so people can shop as soon as they get there.”

: “Staff will work around the clock, 24/7, every single day of the sale. It’s cold outside and we’re nice people, so we’re known to open the doors way early so people can shop as soon as they get there.” Out of luck? Just sign up!: “If you don’t find what you want (we have a different inventory to our retail stores) sign up with your email address at the event and you’ll receive 20% off at the retail store for your next purchase!”

“If you don’t find what you want (we have a different inventory to our retail stores) sign up with your email address at the event and you’ll receive 20% off at the retail store for your next purchase!” Wear tight clothing: “ Wear a bodysuit and/or leggings. There aren’t any fitting rooms, but we do have a ton of mirrors, so wear something form fitting so you can quickly throw something on top.”

Wear a bodysuit and/or leggings. There aren’t any fitting rooms, but we do have a ton of mirrors, so wear something form fitting so you can quickly throw something on top.” Sort out what you want to purchase before reaching the register : “Keeps our line moving a lot faster.”

: “Keeps our line moving a lot faster.” Don’t forgetit’s a WAREHOUSE SALE : “Expect to scavenge for some of our best pieces (they sell fast). Also note there may be one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find in stores.”

: “Expect to scavenge for some of our best pieces (they sell fast). Also note there may be one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find in stores.” Come on a weekday : “We’re open between the 16th and 27th [of December] and have brought 200,000 pieces that we’re constantly re-stocking. To avoid huge crowds and line-ups, come during the work week in the middle of the day!”

: “We’re open between the 16th and 27th [of December] and have brought 200,000 pieces that we’re constantly re-stocking. To avoid huge crowds and line-ups, come during the work week in the middle of the day!” Get an extra $10 to spend: Buy a $40 warehouse sale voucher from the retailer’s website and get $50 worth of goods

The REALLY Important 411

And don’t forget about the most important details listed below – when and where the sale is actually taking place!

Event Address:

766 Avenue of the Americas (6th Ave)

between W. 25th and 26th

New York, NY 10010

Dates and Times:

Friday, December 16 – Friday, December 23: 9 AM to 9 PM

Saturday, December 24: 9 AM to 6 PM

Sunday, December 25: CLOSED

Monday, December 26 – Tuesday, December 27: 9 AM to 9 PM

A Sneak Peak Of What You Can Expect

To get an idea of what you can expect during the warehouse sale that starts tomorrow, check out this short time-lapse film down below, shot from the most recent warehouse sale down in Miami. Now, go get your bargain hunting game face on, my fellow sale-seekers!