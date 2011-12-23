Alt Babe Alert: Check Out Sweden’s Let’s Say We Did (VIDEO)

Ok, so I might be a bit biased on this “Babe Alert” call because I’m a sucker for solid alternative rock jams that make me feel like I’ve been transported back to 1996.

But looking past the dirty hair and grungy fashion sense these five Swedish dudes known as Let’s Say We Did are rocking, and taking just one listen to their track “It’s OK” will pretty much turn you into an instant fan of theirs, or at least an admirer from afar.

The catchy guitar rhythms along with the sunken, slightly angsty vocals from lead singer Sebastian Fors all get high marks in my book, and should go down anyone’s eardrums quite easily.

Check out the music video for the single below, and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!

[via The Swede Beat]