Alexis Bittar Resort 2012 Lookbook is Surreally Awesome

Invoking the nautical and neon trends for his latest Resort 2012 collection, jewelry designer Alexis Bittar‘s newest lookbook is a surreal, postmodern visual bonanza that is sure to be adored by fashion and modern art fans alike.

The pop art images that are spectacularly featured for the Resort collection are totally reminding us of the fun, fashion-inspiring collages some of used to make back in grade school, with copies of now defunct mag rags like Sassy, YM and CosmoGirl. We’re also getting a big Jean-Paul Goude avec Grace Jones creative whiff, thanks to the funky juxtaposition of the bald-headed mannequins and jewelry pieces in some of these photos.

For the collection itself, the use of neons, nautical themes (including seashells, anchors and coral reef-like figures), and the mix of natural and man-made materials are also scoring perfect 10’s across the board with us.

To check out our favorite images from the Alexis Bittar Resort 2012 lookbook, take a browse through the slideshow above!

[via Meets Obsession]