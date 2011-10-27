Alexander Wang NYC Flagship Gets Invaded By ‘Birds’

Well, sort of.

To get in the Halloween spirit this season, the Alexander Wang flagship store in SoHo, New York has set up quite an installation that will be sure to have Alfred Hitchcock fans “flocking” to the shop in no time.

The installation features a free-standing gridwall structure with model black birds surrounding the top it’s a bit eery, a bit dark, but all around still pretty amazing.

The original 1963 film The Birds will also be playing in the store, in a color-coordinating black and white version.

