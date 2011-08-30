Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Sets Sail For London

After a record-breaking showing at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art this past spring and summer, the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibit will finally be heading to London for a special, limited-time engagement.

This is really great news especially for fellow McQueen fans in the UK and Europe, as London holds much relevance with the McQueen house due to the fact that the British capital is where the designer label is headquartered.

News of the exhibit was leaked by Grazia Editor Melanie Rickey on her Fashion Editor at Large blog, according to LDNfashion, who just mentioned that plans are in the works to have the exhibit finally head to it’s rightful home of London. No venue has been officially booked for what we predict will be another extremely successful exhibit that is already building a history textbook-worthy reputation.

Though, we wouldn’t be surprised if the exhibit does end up at the city’s Victoria & Albert Museum, known for their first-class exhibitions curating the best of everything that the world of design has to offer.

The only drawback from this exciting gossip is that McQueen fans will most likely have to wait until 2013, so the exhibit will be able to coincide with the label’s 20th anniversary.

Well, at least this gives plenty of time for New Yorkers who slacked off and didn’t make it to the Met for this much-talked about show (I myself am guilty as charged), to prepare for a future European vacation!

Photo: John Aquino for WWD