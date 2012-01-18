Alexa Chung Is A Williamsburg ‘Dollster’ For Vero Moda

British “It” Girl and TV show host Alexa Chung might not know it yet, but she is the face of a new breed of girls I have dubbed as “Dollsters”.

These are the few girls you might spot around in Brooklyn neighborhoods like Williamsburg, Bushwick, Clinton Hill and Park Slope, or hanging around everwhere south of 14th street in Manhattan. They’re a hybrid of one part hipster, combined with a girl that dresses a few notches up from wearing skinny jeans, Converse sneakers, an ironic vintage T-shirt and similar, stereotypical wardrobe staples on a daily basis.

A “Dollster” is a girl that dresses up in subtle ways and can do casual, but smartshe might throw on a pair of black leggings and an oversized vintage T-shirt, but might pair it up with some designer platform wedges, cover herself in layers of wrist flair, walk out with a Mulberry bagpretty much throwing on any type of designer (or designer-esque) accessories to complete the look.

They might also take a cue from the past, and dress up a bit more refined with a vintage/retro twist. Think babydoll dresses with lace detailing and heels for a 60s twist; high waisted wide-leg pants with a tight mock turtleneck and a floppy hat la the 70s; mid-rise, straight leg pastel-colored chinos, a pastel colored Lacoste polo shirt and boat shoes for an 80s vibe; or a high-waisted, pleated plaid skirt, baby tee/sweater and a light denim jacket with Dr. Martens boots to get your 90s on.

Most of this is what Alexa exemplifies in the latest Spring/Summer 2012 campaign for Danish retailer Vero Moda. Shot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (of course), Alexa looks cool, chic, and casual, but with a refined, smart twist.

The new collection is now available through the brand’s website, or if you’re in the U.S., you’ll be able to shop the brand through ASOS.

Be sure to check out the complete lookbook in the slideshow above, along with the campaign video down below.