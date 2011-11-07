Alexa Chung Is The New Face Of Danish Label Vero Moda

As one of fashion’s biggest “IT” girls of the mo, looks like British TV presenter-slash-model Alexa Chung has landed herself another stylish gig — posing as the face of Danish retailer Vero Moda‘s autumn/winter 2011 campaign.

The season’s campaign, which was shot in New York City, sees Chung cast in her usual light; sporting retro-chic duds, tossled bed-head hair and hiding those pearly whites behind her trademark smirk.

“Alexa Chung is an inspiring woman to work with,” says Katja Hundrup from Vero Moda. “She knows her fashion references and is able to combine high-end designer items with high street and vintage in a unique way, putting personality into whatever she wears.”

If you aren’t too familiar with Vero Moda (who only has stores in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Canada), let’s just say they’re equivalent to a Danish version of ASOS, except you can purchase leggings, cropped jackets and the like online as well as offline in one of their many retail stores worldwide.

