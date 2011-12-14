StyleCaster
Alert The Label Junkies! Our Top 10 Designer iPhone Cases

Marielle
Don’t you just hate when you see a perfectly good iPhone being tainted by a tacky-looking plastic case? Totally cringing right now.

And for those who love their luxury brands just as much as they love their precious iPhone, then they’ll fall hard for these awesome designer iPhone cases. So if you’re struggling with what to get those designer-conscious techies out there for belated holiday gifts or whatever the case may be, we’ve found the answer to your prayers!

We hate to discriminate (sorry, Blackberry users), but almost every big league designer from Marc Jacobs to Lanvin has a little something to offer your label-whore of an iPhone. And lucky for you, the price range starts at under $30!

Check out our fave cases for your own label-loving iPhone in the slideshow above!

Leather studded Valentino iPhone case, $147, at Net-A-Porter

Rebecca Minkoff cheetah iPhone case, $38, at Singer22.com

See by Chloe iPhone case, $66, at Net-A-Porter

Jimmy Choo metallic leather iPhone sleeve, $225, at Net-A-Porter

Bottega Veneta leather iPhone sleeve, $300, at Net-A-Porter

Diane von Furstenberg iPhone case, $28, at Saks Fifth Avenue

DKNY quilted leather iPhone case, $95, at Net-A-Porter

Lanvin printed iPhone case, $75, at Net-A-Porter

Prada Saffiano iPhone case, $225, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Marc by Marc Jacobs iPhone case, $32, at Shopbop

Gucci monogrammed leather iPhone sleeve, $185, on Net-A-Porter

