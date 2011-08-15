Aggy Deyn and Ash Stymest Are Twinsies In New Ad Campaign

Do you remember your first pair of Dr. Martens? Well, if you just so happen to remember exactly where and when, feel free to tell the folks over at Dr. Martens all the juicy nostalgic details!

Through the label’s latest campaign titled “FIRST AND FOREVER,” Dr. Martens is asking for fellow boot-lovers to recall and dish about their first pair of Dr. Martens, among other firsts like your first rave, first heartbreak or even your first walk of shame. Visitors to the site can also provide a location of said memory, where your “firsts” will be geo-tagged on a special map visible to others who peruse the site.

So you might want to be careful what information you decide to reveal, as you never know who might be on the Dr. Martens site, like say your parents, for example. I’m sure they don’t need to know about your “first time,” and realize the fact that you’ve also decided to share that personal info with the millions of internet users out there.

The campaign also comes along with a brand new lookbook and set of films that feature the so-called “retired” supermodel Agyness Deyn and male model Ash Stymest wearing almost identical outfits, which I guess is kind of cute if you’re into that sort of thing?

Check out images from the lookbook above and decide for yourself if you’re feeling the whole “twinsie” vibe. Don’t forget to also catch the first film from the campaign below, where Aggy talks about her first heartbreak, and tries so hard to sound serious and deep, but whatever she says just sounds like a bunch of random, emotional banter. #EmoCuteLolz