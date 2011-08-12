Adventure’s ‘Rio’ Vid is an Art School Film Gone Electro

If the music video for “Rio,” the latest single to be released by Baltimore’s one-man synth act known as Adventure, was someone’s submission tape to get into an art school, they would probably have a 87.4% chance of getting accepted.

Playing up the song’s style of late 70s, early 80s-esque synth-filled new wave rhythms meets creepy electro beats, the music video for “Rio” has that retro vibe thanks to the grainy footage captured, in addition to the fact that the film looks like it has been scratched and left out to collect dust particles.

Way to keep it relative video director Andrew de Freitas!

The serious stares on all the girls’ faces in this video also let you know that they’re trying to be “artsy” and “indie,” along with their random interactions with props like a vintage shoe filled with water, a stacked pile of pears, colorful clay molds of 3-D geometrical shapes and a giant blue box used to sock a dude in the head.

If these things don’t scream “art” to you, then…well, you’ve probably never been to Baltimore before I guess.

“Rio” is the newest single from Adventure’s Lesser Known LP that came out back in March of this year from Carpark Records. Check out the video for the single below, and let us know in the comments section how you would grade this clip if you were an art school teacherA+? B-? Or a complete F?