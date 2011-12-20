Adorable Alert: Get In The Gifting Spirit With This Cute Vid

With the holidays around the corner, hopefully most of you out there have already finished your holiday shopping.

And for those who are a little lazier than some, y’all better get your butts into gear, stat!

With Hanukkah starting tonight, Christmas coming this weekend and Kwanzaa on its way right after, there is just only a handful of days left to get your holiday gifts sorted for your friends and family.

If you’re in need of a little motivation, then you have to check out this super adorable animated short by Kirsten Lepore below. Created for Nickelodeon’s Yo Gabba Gabba! (the cause of the huge cuteness factor for this video), the children’s TV show asked Kristen to create a short around the theme of gift giving for the holidays, according to Colossal.

Take a peek at the video below, and feel free to pass along to other slacker gift-givers.